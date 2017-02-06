The ‘recent debate’ trailing the health of President Muhammadu Buhari has attracted the reaction of a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah who said Nigerians have no right to lament the medical vacation extension.

Recall that the President extended his medical vacation indefinitely yesterday citing ‘health issues’.

Attah has observed that Nigerians lamenting the vacation extension have no right to do so, adding that no one has the freewill to ask questions about the health of their President as his health was a private matter.

In a chat with Vanguard, Attah, who was one of the leaders of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, said the debate about the president’s health, despite the fact that he made it very clear he was proceeding on a medical vacation, was uncalled for.

He said, “Why should anybody debate the president’s health?

“The president said he was going for vacation and medical checkup and people are talking.

“What should anyone be debating about that? Are they his doctors? What rights do they have to this?

“Until it is established otherwise, I do not see why anybody should involve himself in such debates.”