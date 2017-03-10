Just a few days after he collapsed at the Muson Centre in Lagos, Security operatives have re-arrested Chocolate City Founder, Audu Maikori.

Recall he was arrested and whisked away by policemen 22 days ago who later transferred him to Abuja at the time for more questioning over what was regarded as inciting remarks.

Details of his arrest still remain sketchy as those close to him claim he was arrested earlier today (Friday) and has been transferred to Kaduna State.

It should be noted that last week, Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai while speaking at the Lagos Social Media Week said Maikori ‘‘must suffer for the consequences of his comments’’.

El-Rufai said Maikori will be prosecuted over his misleading tweets on Southern Kaduna attack for posting on his Twitter time-line that five students of the College of Education, GidanWaya in Kaduna state, were ambushed and killed by herdsmen while on their way back to school on January 22nd.

In his comments while addressing the matter, El-Rufai said; “Audu Maikori rushed to publish a false story without checking with anyone. But before then, he had been posting fake pictures by posting Boko Haram attacks, Rwanda genocide as Southern Kaduna killings which elicited a lot of emotions on social media”.

Weeks after making the claim on Twitter, Maikori apologised and retracted the comments, informing that after carrying out a detailed investigation that involved the police, he found out that his driver who broke the news to him and was in Kaduna at the time of the incident and claimed his brother was also killed, lied to him just to extort money.

The re-arrest of Maikori is coming two days after he collapsed at an event in Lagos and was subsequently rushed to ST Nicholas hospital where he was revived.