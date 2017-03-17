The Founder of Chocolate City Music, Audu Maikori was re-arrested less than a week ago by security operatives in Lagos before he was whisked to Kaduna for a court trial regarding an account he made some time in January.

He posted on his twitter handle a story of how Fulani herdsmen ambushed and killed six College of Education students in Gidan-Waya, Kaduna.

Although he retracted and apologised for narrating a false account, the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has still insisted he must be made to face the music.

Below is the sequence of of the events that led to his arrest, re-arrest and bail hearing;

1.) In a series of tweets on January 23, Mr. Maikori said his driver, later identified as Simon Joseph, told him that he lost his brother in a Fulani herdsmen ambush in Southern Kaduna and will be travelling for burial.

2.) “My driver’s younger brother and five others students of college of education Gidan Waya were ambushed and killed by herdsmen yesterday #SouthernKaduna.

3.) “They were in a commercial car going back to school when the driver stopped suddenly under the pretext of checking his engine #SouthernKaduna.

4.) “As soon as the car stopped the attackers shot all 6 students but let the driver who is Fulani go. He gave us these details#SouthernKaduna.

5.) “When we speak we are viewed as trouble makers by the Govt. Well I have seen the pictures and it’s a painful sight#SouthernKaduna,”

6.) Two days later, Kaduna State College of Education in Gidan Waya, where the Chocolate City founder said the students were schooling, issued a statement denying any loss of students to an attack as described by Mr. Maikori.

7.) The Kaduna State Government condemned the misinformation and the reporter responsible for the story in Vanguard Newspaper was arrested and charged.

8.) On February 4, following intense criticism on social media, Mr. Maikori retracted and apologised for posting the tweets in a lenghty article that also offered detailed explanation of how he was misled by Mr. Joseph.

9.) Maikori was first arrested on February 18 by the Police for false information capable to causing religious and communal crisis before he was released the following day.

10.) He was re-arrested on Friday morning, March 10 and transferred to Kaduna but a lawyer and associate of his, John Danfulani on Monday confirmed he had been granted bail after he was arraigned before a Kaduna Magistrate’s Court.

See the tweets below;