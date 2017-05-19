Political appointees in Cross River State have been directed by Governor Ben Ayade to wear clothes manufactured at the recently commissioned Calabar Garment Factory.

Thisday reports that the governor also said that by the end of June, anything he puts on, will be made fr0m the garment factory.

The governor made this known on Thursday, May 18 while briefing journalists after he was shown samples of some clothes made in the factory.

“The garment factory today is a reality and it’s now producing in commercial quantities for export too….

Henceforth, starting from today, all executive members, all appointees must be in clothes made from Calabar Garment Factory and this is official.

By the close of next month, anything I put on my body will be made from Cross River Garment Factory. That is my sincere commitment to the state and for the 3,000 young people working in the factory.

Cross River is a leading state when it comes to lifestyle. So, definitely we are going to be leading in terms of fashion.

We are expanding into uniform production for school children, and as you are well aware, we have had people from neighbouring states asking us to produce uniforms for them in hundreds of thousands. We are focused on getting the very best in the garment factory and of course, the school uniform.

In no distant time, Cross River Garment Factory will be the main fashion industry and company to beat. And if you are not dressed by Cross River Garment factory, you’re not dressed at all,” Ayade said.