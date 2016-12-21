Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade has said he would appoint another 6,000 aides adding to the 2,000 he appointed last month.

He said the latest appointment will create 50,000 jobs in the coming year.

The Governor said this at the U.J. Esuene Stadium on Monday, December 19 during a reception to celebrate the December 9 Supreme Court ruling which validated his election.

He said the appointments will expand his government and create more jobs for the people of the state.

He also announced donations of N50m and N30m to the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Muslim communities in the state respectively.

He said, “I am appreciative for all the support given to me by the women of the state and the youths and in this light I will ever remain grateful.

“To ensure that nobody goes to sleep with an empty stomach, I shall appoint 6, 000 more aides, create 3, 000 jobs for youths and in January 2017, I will also create 50,000 jobs to make sure nobody in the state is unemployed.”

Ayade further attributed his victory at the Supreme Court to God.