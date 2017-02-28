The ousted Ahmed Makarfi of the Peoples Democratic Party will not get at the supreme court if the prophecy of Founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele are anything to go by.

Ayodele latest prophecy is unconnected with Makarfi’s decision to challenge the Port Harcourt Appeal Court ruling which affirmed former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff as the authentic Chairman of the party.

Addressing journalists, the INRI founder also alleged that the seat of the Presidency is cursed, adding that the curse started since the era of Tafawa Balewa.

The clergyman warned that if the curse is not reversed, more misfortunes will befall anyone who occupies the seat.

Ayodele predicted the return of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar back to the fold of the PDP.

He said, “The Lord told me that there is a need to act on the presidency because, like I told you some months ago, there is a curse on the seat of the president since the time of Tafawa Balewa, and if this is not reversed, there is no one who will not have one misfortune or another. The people in power should take note.

“Fridays and Sundays should be dedicated to prayers for the Villa and this is the role of all religious leaders in the country.

“2019 will break northern Nigeria and the All Progressives Congress. Makarfi will not get justice at the Supreme Court while Atiku will return to the PDP and most of the people there who want to contest will not get a ticket. The former vice president may not achieve his mission there because Sheriff has a mission.

“I see a new party, a kind of strong alliance is coming; it is neither PDP nor APC.”