Azerbaijan’s president on Tuesday appointed his wife as the first vice president of the ex-Soviet nation — the person next in line in the nation’s power hierarchy.

Ilham Aliyev, 55 named his wife Mehriban, 52, to the position created after a constitutional referendum in September. Mehriban, who married her husband when she was 19, graduated from a medical university. She has served previously as a lawmaker and headed a charity.

The vice president takes over the country’s presidency if the president is unable to perform their duties, according to the constitution. It doesn’t describe the first vice president’s duties, but it’s expected that they will include overseeing the Cabinet.