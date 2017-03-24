Secretary to the Federation, Babachir Lawal has gone back on his earlier stance not to appear before the Senate as he on Thursday, March 23 wrote the Upper Chamber he would be honoring the invitation but at a latter date.

Mr. Lawal was summoned by the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on Humanitarian Crisis in North-East which had earlier indicted him for his role in a N230 million grass-cutting scandal.

Following his indictment, the Senate had called for his removal by President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on January 24 read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari stating that Mr. Lawal was not given fair hearing at first hearing, thus leading to the new invitation.

Mr. Lawal and the Managing Director of a company he established, Rholavision, were asked to appear before the Senate committee today, Thursday, in a public hearing.

However, on Wednesday, the SGF wrote to the Senate, saying he would not appear as he had filed a case in court against his invitation.

Rholavision also wrote to the Senate committee that it’s managing director would not appear as he was bereaved having recently lost a close person.

Based on the decision of the two invitees, the Senate committee postponed the hearing to a new date yet to be fixed.

However, on Thursday, March 23, Lawal again wrote the Senate committee, asking it to reschedule the public hearing to enable him attend.

In the letter dated March 22, he said he could not honour the Thursday invitation due to an engagement, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.