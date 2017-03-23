Babachir Lawal has informed the Senate he would not appear before its adhoc committee on the humanitarian crisis in the north-east on Thursday, March 23.

The senate invited the Secretary to the Federation over the controversial N270 million he allegedly approved in his capacity as Chairman of the Presidential Initiative on North East PINE, for the cutting of grasses in some IDP camps.

In a letter addressed to the chairman of the senate’s adhoc committee, Shehu Sani, Babachir says he will not be honoring the invitation because he has gone to court regarding the allegation.

“I wish to kindly request that you draw the attention of other members of the committee that I will not be able to appear before the committee primarily because I have gone to court to challenge the invitation among others,” he wrote.