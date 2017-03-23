Babachir Lawal has informed the Senate he would not appear before its adhoc committee on the humanitarian crisis in the north-east on Thursday, March 23.
The senate invited the Secretary to the Federation over the controversial N270 million he allegedly approved in his capacity as Chairman of the Presidential Initiative on North East PINE, for the cutting of grasses in some IDP camps.
In a letter addressed to the chairman of the senate’s adhoc committee, Shehu Sani, Babachir says he will not be honoring the invitation because he has gone to court regarding the allegation.
“I wish to kindly request that you draw the attention of other members of the committee that I will not be able to appear before the committee primarily because I have gone to court to challenge the invitation among others,” he wrote.
Hmmmmmmm,why are you afraid of appearing before the committee?The session is just for question and answer,but you choose just like the people of your kind to hide under the Judiciary by running to the court.You must appear before the Senate whether you like it or not.
He is runing away of refunding the money he stole.Any court that gave him injunction should be questioned too.
You see that why i have always maintained that the anti-corruption crusade of Buhari is clearly lopsided. Should sgf be reacting this way to a hollow chamber? What character is trying to portray? His response has shown that the allegation is true. Why is he trying to avoid the invitation if he has no case to answer? Many nigerians dont believe the fight against corruption by this administration is sincere because a lot of members of buhari’s cabinet are seen to be corrupt and nothing it seems to be done about it.