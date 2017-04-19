Following his suspension by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, April 19, Babachir Lawal feigned ignorance of his suspension as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Hours after the news was made public by presidential spoesman, Femi Adeshina, Lawal was in a meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the latter’s office.

When confronted by correspondents to seek his opinion of his suspension by the President, Lawal feigned ignorance, saying he was not aware of his suspension.

Lawal requested to know who authored the statement announcing his suspension