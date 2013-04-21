This issue of exorbitant school fees is really getting out of hand and it’s time the Federal Government call our Christian Private Universities to order.

How much does an average graduate earn in the workplace in Nigeria today that you will ask parents to pay as high as N3million per session for their children to get a degree?

And how much will he or she earn after spending so much on a first degree?

It was gathered that some of the students are scared of protesting in school, because of the fear of getting expelled, so they took to the social media, Facebook, Twitter to vent their anger. Babcock is a Christian University and claims to be a non-profit organization, so students don’t understand why they have to pay such huge amounts to school there.

A 200lvl student of Mass Communication (names withheld) had this to say, ‘I am a student of babcock university(mass communication) I am going to 200lvl next semester and my school fees amounts to #747,300 as opposed to #584,000. Babcock university is not a university, it is a family business.We have the VC,VCs wife is director of ventures,VCs brother is director of transport…so what are we saying? Last semester 10 tear rubber prado jeeps were bought for some of the staffs. With whose money?’ She asked rhetorically

See details of the new fees from Babcock University below:

From next session students who want to continue their education with Babcock will pay the following:

(1) Medicine – N3million

(2) Law – N2million

(3) Accounting – N1.5million

(4) Nursing – N1million

(5) Others – N860,000

What Do You Think?