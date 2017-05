The lifeless body of a baby was found lying in a toilet at a female hostel in the University of Maiduguri, Borno State.

According to Supreme Peter who published the photos, the lifeless newborn was found in the female toilet of the Murtala Hostel.

The eyewitness said the owner of the baby tried to force it down into the toilet on Wednesday. One of the photos showed a lady holding what seemed to be the baby retrieved from the toilet while others followed.