The Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria has said that price of bread is likely to increase in the coming days if the bakers are to get enough fund to stay in business.

This was revealed by the National Chairman of the Association, Chief Simeon Abanulor, while speaking at a news conference in Umuahia on Friday.

He said:

“We are helpless because the price of raw materials ranging from flour to sugar, wheat and butter, has gone up.

“It is therefore imperative that for us to remain in business, we will have to increase the price of bread.”

The chairman explained that the Association at a meeting with flour producers appealed to them to review the price of flour downward.

“However, they told us that there is nothing they can do because the Federal Government is not giving them foreign exchange and that they source it by themselves at the parallel market.

“They maintained that they cannot sell below their cost price.”

Also speaking on the challenge of producing bread with cassava, Abanulor said;

“You cannot bake cassava bread without an improver, it will not work.

“Our challenge is that we reached an agreement with the Federal Government that they are going to give us an improver.

“There are lots of potential in cassava flour but the problem is that government cannot provide us with improver.”