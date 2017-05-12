Former FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed has been granted bail in the sum of N500m by a High Court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Justice Abubakar Talba who delivered the judgement on Friday, May 12 held that one of the sureties must be a Senator, while the other must be a director of the Federal Civil Service.

The judge added that both sureties must have landed property in the FCT and show evidence of tax payment in the last three years.

Justice Talba also ordered Mohammed to deposit his passport with the Registrar of the court.

Recall that the judge had on Wednesday remanded the former Minister in Kuje Maximum Prison.

Mohammed was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on six counts bordering on abuse of office while he served as Minister of the FCT.