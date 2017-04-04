A former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.Gen. Ishaya Bamaiyi (retd) has attributed his incarceration to his opposition to the choice of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as a successor to former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar and for fear of him overthrowing the Obasanjo government.

The former COAS made this claim in his book titled, “Vindication of A General” which was unveiled last weekend in Abuja.

He claimed that upon handing over power to Gen. Obasanjo in May 1999, Gen. Abubakar told the new civilian president that he must rein in General Bamaiyi, else he would overthrow the new government and that from that moment, General Aliyu Gusau, the then National Security Adviser and President Obasanjo made it a duty to imprison him (Bamayi) by all means.

Expectedly, Bamaiyi’s claims against former President Obasanjo and comments that Chief MKO Abiola, presumed winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election did not die of natural causes in government custody and challenged then Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, to tell Nigerians what killed Abiola.