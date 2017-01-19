A banner of a supposed Abuja man of God, General Christopher Chinedu Eze has hit the social media with the content of the banner leaving people stunned.

The banner which was first posted by Instagram user @kittyudu, shows the ‘man of God’ and the consultation fees he charges.

According to the banner, N100,000 each has to be paid for personal liberation and family liberation. Quick marriage is N100,000 while community liberation is N250,000 only!

There are also consultation fees for 2019 presidential aspirants (which is about 7million pounds) among others.