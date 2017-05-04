Former US President Barack Obama asked another woman to marry him in 1986 before he ever set his eyes on Michelle Robinson.

This was revealed in his biography ‘Rising Star’, written by David J. Garrow.

It was disclosed that the two were visiting her parents’ home.

The biography that was reviewed on Tuesday, May 3 said, “Garrow portrays Obama as a man who ruthlessly compartmentalized his existence; who believed early on that he was fated for greatness; and who made emotional sacrifices in the pursuit of a goal that must have seemed unlikely to everyone but him.”

According to the review, Sheila Miyoshii Jager, his love interest, refused his advances at the time because her mother said she was too young. She was 23 and Obama was 25.

The two continued to see each other, but Jager told Garrow that shortly after the proposal, Obama became more ambitious.

Sheila was said to have rejected him twice, according to the biography.

In 1988, Obama proceeded to Harvard Law School and the relationship was still ongoing.

Jager says Obama again asked her to marry him before he left, but she was off on a research trip to Seoul and rejected his proposal.

During his first year in law school, Obama fell for Michelle but, according to Garrow, he was still occasionally seeing Jager.

Jager is currently a professor of East Asian Studies at Oberlin College. Her book, “Iraqi Security Forces and Lessons from Korea” was on Osama bin Laden’s bookshelf in the compound where Seal Team Six killed him.

“I remember very specifically that by 1987, about a year into our relationship, he already had his sights on becoming president,” she said, according to the book. She told Garrow that Obama’s “resolution of his black identity was directly linked to his decision to pursue a political career,” according to the review.

Jager is of Dutch and Japanese ancestry. The review pointed out that Obama — who was a community organizer at the time — was eyeing a political run for mayor of Chicago or the US Senate.