Nigeria’s Ezekiel Bassey has joined Barcelona B squad on loan till the end of the season as the side chases promotion to the Segunda División.

Bassey, a winger who plies his trade with Enyimba International, is Barcelona second signing of deadline day after Uruguayan defender Santiago Bueno joined the Catalan club earlier.

Barcelona, in a statement, said it has an option to sign the 20-year-old in the summer if he impresses in Gerard Lopez’s team.

It said, “FC Barcelona and Enyimba International Football Club have reached an agreement for the loan of Ezekiel Joseph Bassey until the end of the season.”

“Bassey will form part of the B team and included in the deal is the option to sign him on a two-year deal in the summer.”

