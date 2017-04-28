The lifeless body of a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, was discovered in front of one of the school’s hostel, PUNCH reports.

According to a student of the polytechnic, the students woke up on Tuesday, April 25 to find the victim, Auwal Shehu lying lifeless in front of the boys’ hostel.

“We were confused to find the student’s dead body in front of the hostel. We did not know what killed him, but we reported the incident to the management,” he said.

Details of the cause of the student’s death appeared sketchy, but a source said the victim fell off the second floor of the hostel while reading in the night.

Another source, however, said the student slumped and died while returning to the hostel from one of the lecture rooms.

The Deputy Rector of the institution, Sanusi Gumau, confirmed the incident but dispelled the report that the student fell off the second floor.

According to him, preliminary investigation showed no sign that the deceased fell off “a high-rise building”.

The Dean, Student Affairs, Clement Ezeaku, said Shehu (21) was a National Diploma II student of the Civil Engineering Department and hailed from Birnin Kudu, Jigawa State.

He said, “His roommates said he only told them that he was going out that (Monday) night. They said he didn’t tell them exactly where he was going to. Because of the exams going on in the school, students can move around anytime of the day.”