One Abdullahi Dalhatu has been arrested by the Bauchi State Police Command who allegedly specialised in abducting his victims, whom he killed in order to sell their body parts, PUNCH reports.

After his arrest in Toro area of the state, he led the police to a forest in Tilden Fulani where he buried the remaining parts of the body of a 60-year-old man, Bala Bulama, who had been missing for some weeks.

According to Zuma Times Hausa, Toro and surrounding regions had been plagued by disappearances in recent months.

It is unclear what the suspect used the body parts for but the police said investigation was still ongoing on the case.

Spokesperson for the Bauchi State Police Command, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, disclosed the suspect had been charged to court along with an accomplice.