Investigation has begun into the case of an unidentified woman who was beheaded and abandoned in a bush in Ikeduru Local Government area of Imo State, the State Police Command revealed on Wednesday, January 11.

DAILY POST learnt that residents of Okpala/Amaruru Community in lho, weekend, woke up to a shocking and gory sight of the young lady.

The deceased was discovered unclad and bloated in a bush around Amaruru /Okpala road.

Some body parts including her head, breasts, vagina and tongue were cut off.

The state police spokesman, Deputy Superintendent Andrew Ekwerem, confirmed the case was under investigation.

