Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has disclosed that by virtue of him being a Senator, he has been exposed to many facts and figures that are quite frustrating and has made him regret being in government.

The Senator who is the senate committee chairman on privatization made this revelation while speaking to National Assembly correspondents in Abuja, Ben Murray-Bruce.

He expressed his frustrations at the failed privatization programme initiated by the Obasanjo-administration.

“I wish I was not in government, I tell you the truth because when you are in government, you know too much and when you know too much, you get very very angry. When I was in the private sector, I didn’t have the information I have today. I didn’t have access to budgets of ministries and departments. Now that I have access to budgets of Ministries and departments, there is no reason for Nigeria to be broke. We are broke on purpose. We want to be broke”he said