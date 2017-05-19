Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom is being mocked by the state residents after photos of some wheelbarrows he allegedly donated to empower youths emerged online.

Although he has come out to deny having anything to do with the wheelbarrows. Facebook user, Apiah Ephraim, who shared the taunting photos wrote ;

Our dear Governor. Thanks for your empowerment, I have received my wheelbarrow and now using it judiciously. Right now I am at work. Call me incase you need an executive wheelbarrow 07034664566……. Men at work.Ortom for you. In trust we gods2.

