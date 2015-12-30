THE leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra and founder of Radio Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has expressed regret for referring to President Muhammadu Buhari as a terrorist, evil and a paedophile in his radio broadcasts.
Kanu, who has been charged along with two others by the Federal Government before a Federal High Court in Abuja on six counts of treason and other ancillary offences, said he intended to write a private letter to Buhari to express his apology to the President.
He also apologised to former President Goodluck Jonathan and Igbo elders for “some uncomplimentary things” he said about them.
The 48-year-old pro-Biafran agitation leader, who is, however, unapologetic about his demand for a Republic of Biafra, has been in the custody of the Department of State Services since his arrest in Lagos on October 14, 2015.
He tendered the apology for his comment against Buhari and others in a statement which he made to the DSS on October 23.
The prosecution, in its summary of the case, alleged that in one of the radio broadcasts by Kanu on August 1, 2015, he expressed his resolve to actualise the Republic of Biafra and “cast aspersions on the person and the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.
The statement read in part, “Reference to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a terrorist, evil and a paedophile is regrettable and uncalled for and for that, I unreservedly apologise and will be doing so in a private letter to the President.
“Before PMB (President Muhammadu Buhari) there was the administration of Goodluck Jonathan. I also said uncomplimentary things about him and Igbo elders as well, which I now recognise should not have happened because it is un-African to be rude or insolent to elders.
“All I was trying to do is to draw attention to the problems afflicting society and something done about them.”
Kanu, who described himself as a Nigerian and a British citizen, justified his agitation for a Biafra Republic.
He said IPOB’s secessionist agenda was informed by the “incessant hardship, lack of holistic development in the socio-economic landscape of Nigeria, lack of youth employment, corruption in high offices and economic regression.”
He added that the agitation by IPOB, which, according to him, was founded in London in 2012 by a group of people from the South-South and South-East regions of the country, was in line with the United Nations Charter on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples ratified by African countries, including Nigeria.
In contrast to the counts of managing and assisting in the management of an unlawful society preferred against Kanu and two others, the Radio Biafra founder stated that IPOB, which the prosecution described as unlawful, was registered with the UN to pursue the rights of the people of Biafra.
He stated, “I can confirm that I, Nnamdi Kanu, is the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra worldwide as a legitimately and duly registered body at the United Nations pursuing the rights of a specific indigenous people, in this case, Biafra, to seek self determination according to the said charter.
“The reason for the formation of the Indigenous People of Biafra is to avail those referring to themselves as Biafrans the opportunity made available as a result of the United Nations declaration to seek the peaceful rebirth of Biafra in line with international law.”
Kanu, who is a son of a traditional ruler in Abia State, Sir I.O. Kanu, said he operated Radio Biafra, whose programmes “are designed to wake up the public from its slumber and address the issues of the time” because of his belief in free speech and freedom of expression.
5 on “Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Apologises To Buhari, Jonathan, Igbo Elders”
This is sensational journalism intended by Nnamdi Kanu’s captors to create the impression that he has betrayed the trust of his numerous followers and supporters of the Biafran cause.
That he went personal in the said broadcast and he now regrets personal slight of PMB, GEJ and some Igbo leaders made in his statement to DSS should not be object of newspaper headlines. I hope the publishers are not deliberately sending a negative propaganda and campaign to whittle down the clamour for Biafra. Doing so surreptitiously will in the end prove to be more dangerous.
What needs be done now is release Nnamdi Kanu as the courts have freed him and then engage him and his team on dialogue.
Incarcerating him will not help, because Biafra is an idea, a dream. an ideology that is deep and its pursuit has caused the spilling of the blood of many. It will not be stopped by intimidation, incarceration of some of the proponents or even the killing of the Biafran race in Nigeria. As long as one Biafran man survives, the dream will be on.
But if we truely want all to belong to Nigeria, the big picture, then all sections of Nigeria should equally be accommodated, given equal opportunity and sense of belonging. Instruments of state building like federal character should be seen to apply to all. People’s views must be respected, majority should have the way while minority should have their say without let. A true federalism should be able to hold us together, but are our leaders willing? Whose interests are the leaders serving. Nigerians have spoken in the 2014 confab, why are we not committed to implementing the wishes of the people?
JUNK IBADAN EXPRESSWAY JOURNALISM.IT IS SHAMEFUL AND CONFIRMATION OF THE NIGERIAN STATE AS ZOO AND ITS PEOPLE AS MONKEYS AND BABOONS.MORE LIES AFTER LIES IS EXACTLY WHY NNAMDI KANU CHOSE TO USE THE TRUTH TO DESTROY THIS NIGERIAN ZOO AND NO ESCAPE.
IMAGINE A GOVERNMENT LED BY MOHAMMADU BUHARI,A BOKOHARAM FOUNDER; DEFILED AISHA AT NINE AND SAME AISHA GAVE BIRTH AT THIRTEEN A REASSON KNOWN WORLDWIDE AS ‘PAEDOPHILE/RAPIST’ SHAMEFULLY USED MONEY BRIBED JUNK MADIA IN ZOO CLAIMING’ NNAMDI KANU’ BEGGED/APOLOGIZED TO HIM. SADLY, THEY ADD JONATHAN AND OHANEZE. SINCE OCTOBER23?IMAGINE THE KIND OF ANIMALISTIC ISLAMIC P’ARTY CALLED APC?CHEI,JESUS OF NAZARETH,NOW IS CLEAR FOOLS GOVERN ZOO NIGERIA.
LOOK AT HOW DULLARD BUHARI AND HIS TERROR DSS TOO CHEAP AND FOOLISH ENOUGH TRYING TO DECEIVE WHO?BIAFRANS?TUFIAKWA,THEY ARE SENSELESS PIGS.BUHARI,DSS AND APC JOURNALISTS CAN ONLY DECEIVE THEIR FELLOW ANIMALS NOT BIAFRANS.TODAY,BUHARI AND DSS LOOKING FOR MEANS TO SHAMEFULLY RELEASE INNOCENT NNAMDI KANU WHO MUST BE RELEASED IF BUHARI/DSS LIKES IT OR NOT.
I PITY BUHARI BECAUSE AFTER BIAFRANS ILLUMINATE,THEY SHALL STRIKE TO PIECES THIS ZOO CALLED NIGERIA.DO I SOUND THREAT?BOTH THREAT AND IN REALITY AS NNAMDI IN UNLAWFUL DETENTION WILL BRING BIAFRA.IF RELEASED TODAY,IS SHAME TO GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA AS NNAMDI KANU AND IPOB MUST GO ON TO ACHIEVE A DIVINE PROJECT CALLED BIAFRA.
SORRY NIGERIANS,YOUR GOVERNMENT AGAIN HAS DECEIVED YOU(ANIMALS) AS FORMIDABLE NNAMDI AND BIAFRANS HAVE NO APOLOGY TO PAEDOPHILE,TERRORISTS LEADER CALLED PRESIDENT BUHARI.
AGAIN, TTHIS IS ANOTHER LIE FROM BRITISH-NIGERIA CONFIRMING HER ZOO STATUS IN THE COMMITTEE OF NATIONS.SORRY NIGERIANS FOR GETTING IT WRONG AGAIN IN LEADERSHIP AS A CAREFULLY PLANNED GAME WAS HATCHED USING PAEDOPHILE TO PRESIDE THE END OF ZOO HENCE JONATHAN GIVE WAY FOR THIS.IT IS FINISHED OH YEE ZOOLOGICAL NATION.
BIAFRAN PROMISE TO MONKEYS AND BABOONS IN THIS ZOO IS’AGBACHA OSO AGUO MILE’ WE SHALL MEET AT ECOWAS,AU,COMMONWEALTH AND UN MEETINGS NOT TOO LONG.BIAFRA LIVES TO THE GLORY OF GOD!!!
BUHARI leave KANU alone oooo you hear ?
@pmb, cant u see kanu scored a very gd point against u & ur govt recently in court. d guy shamed ur govt by objecting 2go tru another process u and ur “daura dss hawks” wldnt comply with. stop being lawless and release ds guy. be civil 2 allow a referendum.
Fake article