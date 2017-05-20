Leader of the Independent People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu was paid a visit by Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke at his home in Abia State.

Jim Iyke visited Kanu earlier on Saturday, May 20 at his residence in Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku, Umuahia in Abia state.

The pro-Biafra leader, during the week, was also visited by his colleague in the struggle, the leader of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, Uchenna Madu.

Kanu had also been seen with notable politicians in the southeast since his release from Kuje Prison.