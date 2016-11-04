Responding to the statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari that any Nigerian that wants to leave the country for another is free to, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB on Wednesday said it welcomed the statement.

IPOB in a statement entitled, “IPOB welcomes declaration on the impending disintegration of Nigeria, but says no to conditions” signed by its spokespersons Mr. Emma Nmezu, a lawyer and Dr. Clifford Iroanya said that it was delighted with the comment of Mr. President who seems to have bowed to international pressure to consider the inevitable disintegration of Nigeria.

IPOB statement read: “We the IPOB are delighted with the comments attributed to retired Major-General Muhammadu Buhari, who seems to have bowed to international pressure to consider the inevitable disintegration of Nigeria, though with conditions we find inconsistent with common sense and logic.”

“According to Buhari, “any Nigerian is free to leave the country if they have another one.” Buhari also stated that “If anybody has a country to go to, let him go, we will stay here and salvage our country.” “It is crystal clear that Buhari has seen the futility of fighting against a determined people who are bent on restoring their God-given nation which was unjustly robbed them by slave merchants later turned colonialists.

“From all indications, Buhari must have consulted with his colonial backers and religious hardliners in Saudi Arabia who perhaps have taken the time to school him on the sanctity of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People, UNDRIP, the inviolability and irreducibility of the rights of Indigenous People to self-determination.”

“However, we observed that hidden in the statements of Buhari are two evil agendas, first evil agenda is that Buhari made this statement in a meeting he had with Biafrans from the riverine or southern part of Biafra which the Hausa-Fulani oligarchy nicknamed South-South or Niger-Delta.

“The plan is to trap the riverine areas of Biafraland in Nigeria to enable Buhari and his Hausa-Fulani oligarchy continue the shameless exploitation and stealing of Biafra’s natural resources which they have always used and will continue to use to develop the Arewa region of Nigeria.”