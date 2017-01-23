The second edition of popular reality show, Big Brother Nigeria started yesterday, January 22 but Nigerians are not happy with the fact that the show is being shot in South Africa.

This is coming after the fact that ‘The Voice Nigeria’ which finished some months back was also shot in South Africa.

Below are Nigerians’ reactions to the fact the show is not being held in the country;

But Big Brother Naija is in South Africa 🇿🇦 — Adé (@adetorch) January 22, 2017

Big Brother Nigeria is happening in SA. They should have done it here so we’d have the full Naija experience; NEPA blackout included. — Changing Faces (@nornnie) January 22, 2017

Una president go UK for medical check up yet you dey ask why DSTV dey host Big Brother Naija for South Africa. — Kingsley Omose (@OmoseKingsley) January 22, 2017

The Voice Nigeria

Coke studio Africa

Big Brother Nigeria…..

….all done in South Africa What do we even do here in Naija? pic.twitter.com/IrZ1zp2kr4 — Eka (@Lionezz__) January 22, 2017

You’re complaining that #BBNaija is hosted in SA but you don’t even have your own house to host yourself? pic.twitter.com/JCn6v8j4WI — IGI (@Ignatius_Sensei) January 23, 2017

When the reply u get for “why’s #BBNaija in SA ” is…. is ur president in Nigeria !? pic.twitter.com/YPofwSRpAm — Son Of I Am (@DSonof_Iam) January 23, 2017

BigBrother Nigeria but the house is in South Africa? Lol. Remind me not to go on Twitwar with South Africans. #BBNaija — Mazi Ibe (@I_pissVodka) January 22, 2017

NEPA will just take light and someone will get pregnant. Just like that. #BBNaija https://t.co/59tpr41bOB — chiloks (@uch3_nna) January 22, 2017