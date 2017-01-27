Big Brother Nigeria, like most reality TV shows has always proven to be intriguing with a lot of drama and twists.

Big Brother Naija 2017 hasn’t been any different as there has been a lot going on in the house ranging from a housemate, Thin Tall Tony, popularly known for his striking resemblance to football star, Diego Costa stripping naked during their campaigns to the two housemates who seem to be warming up to each other, Miyonse and Tboss.

Here is a list of the most talked about housemates in the Big Brother Naija house at the moment.

Read below:

1 Thin Tall Tony

Thin Tall Tony got everyone talking when he bared it all during the housemates campaigns in the house yesterday. The dashing actor stripped naked leaving nothing to his fellow housemates imagination.

2 Uriel

The sexy Edo born contestant has been very dramatic in the house and has been said by most that she may definitely end up in Nollywood after Big Brother Naija.

3 Bisola

Bisola is lively and has a strong personality. She can hardly go unnoticed. You either love her or hate her. Some even call her the ‘Jenifa’ of the house.

4 Efe

Efe can hardly be ignored after his hit poetry with Bisola and he has attracted many fans as most people have named ‘The Realest’ on the show.

5 Gifty

Gifty is being known for shuffling her accents almost as easily as she changes clothes. This has made her one of the most talked about contestants in the house.

6 Miyonse

Miyonse who might just be the gentleman of the house and soft-spoken seems to be warming up to Tboss who is regarded as one of the hottest girls in the house.

The feeling might be mutual.

7 Tboss

Apart from her seemingly budding love affair Miyonse, Tboss seems to be loved by all and sundry and has even been said to’Biggie’ BB Naija’s favorite.