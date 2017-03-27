The seven remaining Big Brother Naija Housemates produced their official video for the BB Naija Theme “See Gobbe” which they recorded and directed with the help of legendary producer, Don Jazzy and his newly signed acts, DNA Twins visited the House last week.

The “See Gobbe” video which was played during the live eviction show yesterday 26th March was for the housemates and viewers in general is a must watch.

See video: