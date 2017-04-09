Ejeba Michael Efe (based on Logistics) has won the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality show held in South Africa.

He is going home with both N25m and brand new Kia Sorento SUV car.

Efe who hails from Warri emerged winner ahead of Bisola who came second.

The first of the five finalists to be evicted was Marvis, making her the fourth runner-up.

Debie-Rise was the second housemate to be evicted during the live show of the grand finale while Tboss became the third.

Best overall time for the arena games was won by TBoss who was awarded a cheque of N500, 000 for her efforts

The winner of the ONE Campaign task was Bisola who will speak at the ONE Campaign conference in New York, US.

Before the show ended, Obi-Uchendu announced that over 6 million messages were received from viewers during the course of the 78-day show.

Tiwa Savage, 2baba Idibia and Emmy Gee performed at the grand finale.