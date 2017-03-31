There was pandemonium on Thursday as a bird transformed into a human being in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State. The incident which happened around 8:00am at Agip/Ada-George junction attracted huge crowd from every part of the city.

It was learnt that the bird turned into a lady after it was electrocuted by a high tension wire.

According to an eyewitness who shared the story on facebook, the bird was on top of a high tension pole by the junction when suddenly electricity company restored power.



“This morning along Agip, Port-Harcourt a bird that was flying got electrocuted and fell. A little terrified boy standing behind the signpost rushed to pick the bird and immediately it turned to this wretched horrifying looking dead woman. Making everyone run (even those shouting the BLOOD OF JESUS).

He stated that other birds that flew to the point numbered over ten and that when eventually the unlucky one fell that the others escaped.