A middle-aged woman who caused a stir at Cappa Bus Stop, Oshodi Lagos on Friday, after being accused of witchcraft, has died.
According to Punch, the woman, who was badly burnt, was accused of transforming from a bird into a human being.
Some eyewitnesses claimed the woman had fallen as a ‘bird’ from the cable, and confessed to have some metaphysical powers.
Although policemen from the Mushin Division, Olosan were later said to have taken the woman away, she was already unconscious before arriving at the hospital.
The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Kenneth Nwosu, while confirming her death, said the woman’s corpse had been deposited at the Mainland General Hospital’s morgue.
One Mr. Sowoloa, who claimed to be an eyewitness, said the passersby formed a crowd around the bird which reportedly turned into a woman, and busied themselves with taking her photographs.
He said, “It was at 12 in the afternoon. I was also at the bus stop with friends. We saw one of the birds hit a high-tension cable. It shrieked and landed on the ground. Before we took any notice, it was a badly burnt woman we saw.
“It is unbelievable but it is true. When we spoke to the woman, she claimed to have some magical powers, and had killed several people. She added that she was returning to her husband’s house in Mushin before the incident. So, some people started taking her photographs.”
where are the phtograph from the bird b4 she turn to human
true we need to see the pix
OH!!
Could one ever think such bird will be turned to a woman? If one has presumed, one can take the picture of the bird. However, it is possible in Africa. Our witches and wizards usually kill their fellow human beings; they shed blood of the innocents but if you are with Jesus – the King of kings and the Lord of lords, you will have nothing to fear.
u pple shld stop accusing her.
Wonders shall never end
may God have mercy on nigeria
many God have mercy on nigeria
may almighty God have mercy on us.Co’s thou shall not judge.
Why didn’t you video it or take a picture or what proof do you have and what if she is innocent.We are so backward. Who are we to judge and what if is your imagination that you saw a bird changing into a woman.God help Nigeria.
It end time sign. May God have mercy and deliver us in this Country.