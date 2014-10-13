A middle-aged woman who caused a stir at Cappa Bus Stop, Oshodi Lagos on Friday, after being accused of witchcraft, has died.

According to Punch, the woman, who was badly burnt, was accused of transforming from a bird into a human being.

Some eyewitnesses claimed the woman had fallen as a ‘bird’ from the cable, and confessed to have some metaphysical powers.

Although policemen from the Mushin Division, Olosan were later said to have taken the woman away, she was already unconscious before arriving at the hospital.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Kenneth Nwosu, while confirming her death, said the woman’s corpse had been deposited at the Mainland General Hospital’s morgue.

One Mr. Sowoloa, who claimed to be an eyewitness, said the passersby formed a crowd around the bird which reportedly turned into a woman, and busied themselves with taking her photographs.

He said, “It was at 12 in the afternoon. I was also at the bus stop with friends. We saw one of the birds hit a high-tension cable. It shrieked and landed on the ground. Before we took any notice, it was a badly burnt woman we saw.

“It is unbelievable but it is true. When we spoke to the woman, she claimed to have some magical powers, and had killed several people. She added that she was returning to her husband’s house in Mushin before the incident. So, some people started taking her photographs.”