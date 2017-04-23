The controversial N42m tithe paid by a man into a church account in Benue State has been described by the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah as ‘chicken feed’, PUNCH reports.

Kukah said this when he was asked how he felt about such an offering to the church while the society was riddled by people who lacked basic necessities of life.

He said: “This (N42m tithe) is ‘chicken feed’ compared to what contractors and businessmen and women are paying to corrupt church men, who are largely partners in crime and claim to be praying for rich people.

“So, it is important to check and cross-check your facts. You should educate us by telling us what really happened now that the right hand knows what the left is doing.”

Kukah further said the anti-corruption efforts of the Muhammadu Buhari administration lacked a clear strategy and “proper understanding of the enemy”.