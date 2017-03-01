The body of a staff of College of Education, Katsina Ala, Benue State was found dead a few hours after he was kidnapped last Saturday, February 25.

It was gathered that the victim, Godwin Yanbee Bosua, a former Bursar was on his way to his private nursery and primary school, close to the college when unknown gunmen abducted him.

His lifeless body was found on Sunday morning, February 26th, in an orchard belonging to his private school. A source close to the family said there were bruises on Bosua’s body, which indicates that he was beaten by the abductors.

The remains of Bosua had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Katsina-Ala.