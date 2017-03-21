The suspected body of the medical doctor, Dr. Allwell Orji that jumped off the 3rd Mainland Bridge on Sunday, March 19 has been recovered recovered by marine policemen.

PUNCH reports that the doctor’s mother was contacted to come for the identification of the body.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni has subsequently confirmed the recovery of the body on Tuesday, March 21.

Until his death, Dr. Orji worked at the Mount Sinai Hospital in Surulere area of Lagos State, southwest Nigeria.