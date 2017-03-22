The remains of the medical doctor that committed sucide by jumping into the Lagoon off the 3rd Mainland Bridge on Sunday, March 19 have finally been recovered after days of intensive search.

Dr Allwell Orji’s remains were recovered around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 by the Marine Police.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, said that the body was identified by some members of his family, including his driver.

The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Mr Adesina Tiamiyu met with the family members to express condolences on behalf of the Lagos State Government and declared the search closed.