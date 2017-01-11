The remains of former Niger state governor, Abdukadir Abdullahi Kure who died Sunday at a German hospital arrived at the Minnna International Airport, Niger State, yesterday January 10.

His wife Senator Zaynab Kure, Aisha Babangida and Hon. Umar Bago accompanied his body back to Nigeria.

A former military head of state , General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the immediate past Governor of the state, Muazu Babangida Aliyu, former Deputy Governor, Shem Nuhu Zagbayi, former Deputy Governor, Ahmed Ibeto, Emirs of Minna (Alhaji Dr Umar Farouk Bahago), Lapai( Etsu, Engr Umar Bago Tafida) and Agaie (Etsu, Mallam Yusuf Nuhu) received his remains at the airport.

