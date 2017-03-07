Detectives attached to Zaki division of the Bauchi State Police Command have discovered the body of a young Fulani nomad believed to be about 20 years old hanging from a tree in a bush at Lariye Village in Zaki Local Government Area of Bauchi State at about 11am on Monday, March 6.

A statement signed by the spokesman for the Bauchi Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed said the detectives led by the DPO visited the scene, photographed the victim and rushed him to General hospital, Zaki where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

No suicide note of mark of violence was found when a search was conducted on the victim.

The corpse has since been deposited at the public mortuary for postmortem examination and efforts are being intensified to establish deceased identity and ascertain actual cause of the incident.