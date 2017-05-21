Boko Haram terrorists were at it again as they beheaded four internally displaced persons, IDPs, in Dalori-1 Camp of Maiduguri, Borno State.

PREMIUM TIMES reports they were beheaded while hunting outside the camp on Saturday, May 20.

The four victims were on Sunday buried by their fellow displaced persons.

Two other IDPs who were among a 12-man hunting troop were yet to be accounted for on Sunday evening.

It took a search team to find the four beheaded bodies some few kilometres from the Dalori camp along the Maiduguri-Bama road.

Sources familiar with the incident said the attacked IDPs who were also volunteer members of the local vigilante, Civilian-JTF, often go to the bush to hunt for games which they either cook to beef up their protein needs or sell to earn some cash.

It was supposed to be another normal hunting day for the 12 men on Saturday, but unfortunately, they ran into a gang of Boko Haram insurgents who attacked and beheaded four of them.

“Six of the IDP hunters managed to run back late afternoon of Saturday to inform us at the camp that they were attacked by Boko Haram fighters”, said an IDP from Bama who identified himself as Alai Goni.

“When we waited for the six others to return and they did not, we decided to go in search for them. About 6km away from the camp, we came to a riverbank and we saw a man watering his horse. The man simply pointed to us where the corpses of the four slain men were dumped. We became suspicious of him and we had to arrest him and bring him to the security personnel at the gate of Dalori-1 camp.

“Unfortunately, we could not immediately find the decapitated heads of three of them; we only found three bodies without their heads, while the fought one whose head was not separated from his body, had some kind of sharp word forcefully driven into his forehead.”