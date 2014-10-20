Suspected members of the terrorist sect, Boko Haram, have captured another Borno town, Abadam, after laying a massive siege to it.

It was gathered from security sources that over 100 heavily armed suspected Boko Haram members, in a convoy of Toyota Hilux vans and motorcycles, invaded the town.

The terrorists group was also alleged to have attacked the town in the North of troubled Borno State with Improvised Explosives Devices and petrol-bombs on Saturday night before it was captured.

They had on Friday evening, few hours after the Federal Government announced that a ceasefire had been agreed with the terrorist sect, attacked a neighbouring town of Abadam, Mallam Fatori, where they were alleged to have killed 10 persons.

Mallam Fatori, is a Nigerian border town with Niger Republic and few kilometres from Abadam.

It was learnt that the sect, as in other places they had captured, hoisted its black and white flag and had started moves to declare the town another Islamic caliphate.

A resident of the area, who called journalists in Maiduguri on the telephone on Sunday, said with the capture and occupation of Abadam, the black and white flag of Boko Haram, were hoisted in three strategic locations in the town.

Some Borno towns and communities under the control of the sect include Dikwa, Gwoza, Marte, Damboa, Banki, Bama, Wulgo, Kirenowa and over a dozen border villages.

Abadam is second largest town to Baga in Northern Borno and 265 kilometres north of Maiduguri, the state capital.

One of the residents of Abadam, who fled to Maiduguri, told journalists on the telephone, “Boko Haram gunmen entered Abadam town on Friday night; and shot at any resident sighted for almost two days; until early hours of Sunday, when many of us started to flee for safety into various directions, including farmlands, bushes and border areas of Bosso town in Niger Republic.”