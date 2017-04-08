A former Boko Haram commander identified as Joseph David has revealed how he forcibly married two of the more than 200 Chibok school girls kidnapped almost three years ago.

In an interview with The Nation, David who was previously a Christian, explained that the two girls were part of his benefits for being a commander in the sect.

He alleged that he was abducted by Boko Haram from his native Mubi, Adamawa State, when he was 22 and was a student of the Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola at the time.

David, who is now in custody, also revealed that he was being paid N500,000 per month or its foreign equivalent as a Boko Haram commander.

His hefty pay afforded him the luxury of 3 wives. The Chibok girls came soon after he took his first wife, Faridah.

Life in Sambisa Forest seemed to be getting rosier by the day until he incurred the wrath of his ‘commander-in-chief’, Abubakar Shekau.

His offense, he said, was that he was treating his wives well while other commanders were abusing theirs.

The punishment for that, he said, was Shekau’s decision to confiscate the women.