Boko Haram jihadists have killed six farmers who were working on their land near the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri, civilian militia members and locals told AFP on Monday, May 15.

Gunmen on motorcycles attacked the group who were preparing their fields for the rainy season outside Amrawa village, 16 kilometres (10 miles) from the Borno state capital, on Saturday.

“The gunmen attacked the farmers with machetes as they were clearing their farms that have been taken over by weeds in preparation for the rains which start in a few days,” said Ibrahim Liman, a civilian militia member.

“They seized six farmers and slaughtered them while the rest fled.”

Liman’s account was supported by Masida Bunu and Rahis Musa, who live in the village. Some residents raised the alarm and the militia pursued the attackers to the nearby village of Sojori.

“The vigilantes fought the terrorists and killed four while the rest fled,” said Liman.

