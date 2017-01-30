Boko Haram terrorists on Sunday, January 29 reportedly killed the young man, Usman pictured above after an ambush along Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu road in Borno State.

According to people who know him, the student of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) who had written his final exams was executed while on his way home for a short vacation.

It would be recalled that members of the terrorist cell also attacked a mosque in the school through a suicide bomber during which a professor of the Veterinary department lost his life.

See a screenshot of the announcement of his death on Facebook: