A joint operation between operatives of the Department of State Services and the military in Ado-Ekiti has led to the arrest of a suspected Boko Haram kingpin, Adenoyi Abdulsalam.

The arrest was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday, March 22 by an operative of the service, Tony Opuiyo, who said that an Ak-47 rifle was recovered from the suspect.

Opuiyo added that the suspect was in the final stages of kidnapping some high-level targets in Ekiti to raise funds and terrorise communities in the state.

He said that a Boko Haram suspect, Usman Rawa, 29, a.k.a Mr X, was also arrested in Lafia, Nasarawa state capital, on March 17.

Opuiyo said Rawa rented an accommodation in Lafia for one Abdullahi Isa, who was known for his “notorious terrorist” activities.

“His plan is to establish an effective base to conduct terrorism, kidnapping and robbery operations in Abuja, Minna, and other adjoining States,” he said.

He said that the service had also arrested a suspected Boko Haram top commander, Nasiru Sani, a.k.a Osama, in Bauchi on March 15.