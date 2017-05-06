The Islamist terrorist group, Boko Haram, has released a batch of more than 80 of the Chibok high school girls who were abducted in mid-April 2014, Sahara Reporters exclusively reports.

The release of the 82 or thereabouts abducted school girls came after further negotiations between the Islamist group and the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The source revealed that the girls who just regained their freedom are currently in Banki town in Borno state awaiting airlift to an unknown destination. The source added that once the girls are secured in a new location they would be debriefed, undergo a psycological and medical test and then be reunited with their families.

It may be recalled that Boko Haram kidnapped more than 200 schoolgirls from the Borno town of Chibok in 2014; and since then, hundreds more women and children have been kidnapped, while several hundreds more people have been killed and farm lands ravaged by the terrorist group.