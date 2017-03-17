A new video has been released by dreaded terrorist group, Boko Haram with its leader, Abubakar Shekau refuting recent claims of attacks by Cameroonian President Paul Biya.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the sect leader also threatened world leaders before thanking his followers.

Mr. Shekau displayed identity cards, arms, ammunition and other equipment purportedly seized from the Cameroonian Army.

Mr. Shekau also ordered his fighters to remain steadfast, adding that the sect will not back down until Sharia is established in Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Nigeria and Mali.

The video comes three days after the sect released a video claiming to have killed some three men allegedly working for government.