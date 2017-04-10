Troops attached to the University of Maiduguri on Sunday, April 9 gunned down suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers who attempted to infiltrate the institution through the works department.

It was gathered that the suicide bombers entered the University through the back gate before being gunned down by a vigilant soldier.

Confirming the incident, the public relations officer of the school , Mr Tanko Ahmed said the incident occurred around 11pm Sunday night.

He said the works department where the incident occurred have been cordoned off by security agents to render the area safe.

