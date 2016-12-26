A top Boko Haram terrorist has been arrested in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State on Saturday.This was made known by the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai.

Buratai made the revelation in a remark before Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno cut the tape to re-open two major roads in the state, Maiduguri-Gubio-Damasak and Maiduguri-Monguno-Baga that were closed since 2013 at the height of the atrocities of the insurgents.

They were opened in the wake of the declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari that the terrorists had been flushed out of Sambisa Forest.

Buratai said the terrorist was one of those fleeing from the hitherto Boko Haram stronghold of Sambisa Forest.

He therefore charged the troops not to relent until all the terrorists who had waged a war against Nigeria since 2009 are arrested.

“You must maintain the momentum of the operation. We must pursue the terrorists wherever they are. We must not allow them to regroup,” the army chief said.

He said in spite of the take over of the terrorists’ last strong hold in the Sambisa forest as announced by President Muhammadu Buhari, “we have no time to waste”.

The chief of army staff described the seven-year fight against the Boko Haram terrorists as “quite sober and touchy”, saying that a number of officers and soldiers had lost their lives in the war.

He prayed for the repose of their souls and vowed that the army would recommit itself to the fight until “remnants’’ of the terrorists were cleared.