Dreaded Islamic sect, Boko Haram has threatened to invade Cameroon and behead the Country’s President, Paul Biya.

This was revealed in a video released by the terrorist group.

“I would behead you Paul Biya, it’s me that would behead you with the left hand, be ready,” a Boko Haram commander said in French displaying Biya’s picture in a news magazine.

The man later drops the magazine and crushes Biya’s face with his leg, saying “I would behead you, imbecile, sluggard!”.

He said he would decapitate Biya with the left hand, and called him a bigger Christian.

Biya is a catholic who regularly attends church service in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon.

The terrorist warns residents of other parts of Cameroon that the Boko Haram members were on their way to invade the country.

He warned residents of Maroua, Cameroon’s far north capital, and those in the northern region capital of Garoua, and Ngaoundere that fighters were coming.

Shooting could be heard in the background of the 6-minute clip.

The Boko Haram commander shows shoes, helmets and other military items he claimed belonged to Cameroonian soldiers.

“These are their shoes they left behind, these are their helmets they left behind, these are their mats for prayers they left behind.

“They are fighting God and praying again? I do not understand why you’re still praying?” The Boko Haram terrorist continued in French.

“We are ready to arrive. We are on our way to Maroua, Garoua and Ngaoundere,” he said, naming three capital in northern Cameroon.

“We are on our way to Ebolowa, Yaounde, we will arrive in God’s name,” he added, mentioning the capital of President Paul Biya’s region in the South and the country’s capital itself in Yaounde.

The man displayed identity cards belonging to Cameroonian citizens.

One of the identity cards he placed closer to the camera, in his words, belongs to the minister of defence.

Watch Video Below;