Former Lagos State Governor and a National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Clocks 65 today, March 29.

As it is has been done for the last nine years, the 9th annual Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquim held yesterday, March 28 at the Eko hotel and suites, the event which had in attendance prominent Nigerians like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Vice President Namadi Sambo, Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode among others saw Tinubu deliver his speech titled ‘Use What We Make, Make What We Use.”

Below are 1o things about you didn’t know about the celebrant;

1.) Tinubu was born March 29, 1952 in Lagos.

2.)He had his early education at St John’s Primary School in Lagos and Children’s Home School in Ibadan before going to the United States for higher education where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Chicago State University in 1979.

3.) He worked with Arthur Anderson, Deloitte and Sells and GTE Services Corporation before working with Mobil Oil, Nigeria in 1983.

4.) Asiwaju joined active politics in the early 1990s as he joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), where he clinched the party’s primary ticket to contest the Lagos West Senatorial District election, which he won against the candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC).

5.) Tinubu was assaulted and arrested for his anti-government stance many times. He constantly criticised the government before he was finally forced to go on exile where he joined the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), with other critics of the Abacha regime. It was there other pro-NADECO members and Tinubu came up with Radio Kudirat.

6.) He was elected governor of Lagos state under the Alliance for Democracy (AD), after the return of democracy in 1999 and served for two terms from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2007.

7.) Tinubu was one of the few opposition governors who challenged former President Olusegun Obasanjo by creating additional 37 local governments in 2003 to the existing 20 councils, an action that led to Obasanjo withholding statutory funds for all the local councils in the state.

8.) He was bestowed by the Emir of Borgu, Niger State, Alhaji Haliru Dantoro who he met in 1992, when they were both senators with his famous traditional title, Jagaban Borgu, in 2006.

9.) He had been accused of dealing in drugs and doing time abroad. He had also been accused of corruption, and of stealing Lagos state government funds.

10.) Tinubu is married to Oluremi Tinubu, the current Senator representing Lagos central.His mother, Abibatu Mogaji died on June 15, 2014 at the age of 96